തലയ്ക്ക് 1.1 കോടി വിലയിട്ട മാവോവാദി നേതാവ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

25 Dec 2025 3:00 PM IST
25 Dec 2025 3:00 PM IST
തലയ്ക്ക് 1.1 കോടി വിലയിട്ട മാവോവാദി നേതാവ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, with bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, gunned down in Odisha
ഒഡീഷ: സുരക്ഷാസേനയുമായുണ്ടായ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ മുതിർന്ന മാവോവാദി നേതാവ് ഗണേഷ് ഉയികെ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാല് മാവോവാദികൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ഗണേഷ് ഉയികെയെ പറ്റി വിവരം നൽകുന്നവർക്ക് സർക്കാർ 1.1 കോടി പാരിതോഷികം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഒഡിഷയിലെ കന്ദമാൽ ജില്ലയിലാണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്. 69 കാരനായ ഗണേഷ് ഉയികെ പക്ക ഹനുമന്തു, രാജേഷ് തിവാരി, ചമ്രു, രൂപ എന്നീ പേരുകളിലും അറിയപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. ഇയാൾ തെലങ്കാനയിലെ നൽഗൊണ്ടൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ചെന്ദൂർ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ പുല്ലേമല ഗ്രാമ നിവാസിയാണ്. കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട മറ്റ് മൂന്നു പേരുടെ വിവരങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടില്ല.
