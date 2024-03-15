കേരള ഹൗസ് കൺട്രോളറായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 March 2024 11:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 March 2024 11:39 AM GMT
കേരള ഹൗസ് കൺട്രോളറായി ചുമതലയേറ്റുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Took over as Controller
കേരള ഹൗസ് ജീവനക്കാരനായി ജോലിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ച് കൺട്രോളർ പദവിയിലെത്തുന്ന ആദ്യത്തെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ്. കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ഏച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഗായത്രി. മക്കൾ: വിഷ്ണു, ലക്ഷ്മി.
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കേരള ഹൗസ് കൺട്രോളറായി കെ.എം. പ്രകാശൻ ചുമതലയേറ്റു. കേരള ഹൗസ് ഫ്രണ്ട് ഓഫിസ് മാനേജരായിരുന്നു. 1997 ൽ ഫ്രണ്ട് ഓഫിസ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റായാണ് സർവീസിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചത്.
കേരള ഹൗസ് ജീവനക്കാരനായി ജോലിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ച് കൺട്രോളർ പദവിയിലെത്തുന്ന ആദ്യത്തെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ്. കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ഏച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ഗായത്രി. മക്കൾ: വിഷ്ണു, ലക്ഷ്മി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story