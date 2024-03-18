Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightവീ​ട്ടി​ൽനി​ന്ന്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2024 3:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    വീ​ട്ടി​ൽനി​ന്ന് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്കോ​ടി​യ മൂ​ന്ന് വ​യ​സു​കാ​ര​ൻ ഓ​ട്ടോ​യി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൗ​ശി​ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കൗ​ശി​ക്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഓ​ടി​പ്പോ​യ പി​ഞ്ചു ബാ​ല​ൻ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് പ​രു​ക്കേ​റ്റ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ചു. ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി പ​ന​കാ​ജെ മു​ണ്ടാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​റി​ന്റേ​യും ഉ​ഷ​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​ൻ കൗ​ശി​ക് (മൂ​ന്ന്) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ കു​ട്ടി​യെ ഉ​ട​ൻ ഉ​ജ്റെ​യി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsAccidentDeath News
    News Summary - Three year old child who ran from their house to the road were hit by auto and died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X