Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightവീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2024 4:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 4:14 PM GMT

    വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്കോടിയ മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരൻ ഓട്ടോയിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    kaushik 987978
    മംഗളൂരു: വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് റോഡിലേക്ക് ഓടിപ്പോയ കുഞ്ഞ് ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ ഇടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. ദക്ഷിണ കന്നട ജില്ലയിൽ ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി പനകാജെ മുണ്ടാടിയിൽ ചന്ദ്രശേഖറിന്‍റെയും ഉഷയുടേയും മകൻ കൗശിക് (മൂന്ന്) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    അപകടത്തിൽ ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേറ്റ കുട്ടിയെ ഉടൻ ഉജ്റെയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിലും തുടർന്ന് മംഗളൂരു ആശുപത്രിയിലും പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

