Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightമലിനജല പ്ലാന്റിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 4:53 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 4:53 PM GMT

    മലിനജല പ്ലാന്റിൽ മൂന്ന് തൊഴിലാളികൾ ശ്വാസംമുട്ടി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    representational image
    cancel

    പാ​ൽ​ഘ​ർ (മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര): താ​മ​സ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ലി​ന​ജ​ല ശു​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ലാ​ന്റ് വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കാ​നി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ മൂ​ന്ന് ക​രാ​ർ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ ശ്വാ​സം​മു​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു. 25 അ​ടി താ​ഴ്ച​യു​ള്ള പ്ലാ​ന്റി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ഇ​വ​ർ ശ്വാ​സം കി​ട്ടാ​തെ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷാ​സേ​ന​യെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഒ​രാ​ളെ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sewage Plantsuffocation
    News Summary - Three workers died of suffocation at the sewage plant
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X