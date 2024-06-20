Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഗോണികുപ്പയിൽ തകർന്നു...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 11:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 12:05 PM GMT

    ഗോണികുപ്പയിൽ തകർന്നു വീണ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്ന് മൂന്നു പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി; രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    building collapses, Gonikoppa
    cancel

    വിരാജ്പേട്ട്: കുടകിലെ ഗോണികുപ്പയിൽ തകർന്നു വീണ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ മൂന്നു പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഇവരെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. ബാക്കിയുള്ള അഞ്ചു പേർക്ക് വേണ്ടിയുള്ള രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം അഗ്നിശമനസേനയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

    ഉച്ചക്ക് മൂന്നു മണിയോടെ ഗോണി കുപ്പ-മൈസൂരു റോഡിൽ അമ്പൂർ ബിരിയാണി സെന്‍റർ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കെട്ടിടമാണ് തകർന്നു വീണത്. ഹോട്ടൽ ജീവനക്കാരായ എട്ടു പേരാണ് കെട്ടിടത്തിനുള്ളിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയത്.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:building collapsedGonikoppa
    News Summary - Three people were rescued from the collapsed building in Gonikoppal; The rescue operation continues
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick