    India
    Posted On
    date_range 31 July 2024 3:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 3:54 AM GMT

    യു.പിയിൽ കാർ ട്രക്കിലിടിച്ച് മൂന്നു പേർ മരിച്ചു; ഒരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

    ബറേലി (ഉത്തർ പ്രദേശ്): ഉത്തർ പ്രദേശിലെ ബറേലി ജില്ലയിൽ മഥുരാപൂർ മേഖലയിൽ കാർ മിനി ട്രക്കുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് മൂന്ന് പേർ മരിക്കുകയും മറ്റൊരാൾക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.

    ബറേലിയിലെ സിബി ഗഞ്ച് പോലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിലെ മഥുരാപൂർ പ്രദേശത്ത് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി കാർ ട്രക്കുമായി കൂട്ടിയിടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കാറിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച മൂന്ന് യുവാക്കൾ സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് വെച്ച് തന്നെ മരിക്കുകയും മറ്റൊരാൾക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായി ബറേലി പോലീസ് സൂപ്രണ്ട് രാഹുൽ ഭാട്ടി പറഞ്ഞു.

    പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

    TAGS:UPAccidents
    News Summary - Three killed after car collides with truck in UP; One person was injured
