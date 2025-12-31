Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 Jan 2026 12:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Jan 2026 12:15 AM IST
എസ്.ഐ.ആറിന്റെ സാധുത; പ്രക്രിയ പൂർത്തിയായ ശേഷം പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്ന് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ്text_fields
News Summary - The validity of the SIR will be examined after the process is completed, says the Chief Justice.
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന്റെ വോട്ടർ പട്ടിക തീവ്രപരിഷ്കരണത്തിന്റ (എസ്.ഐ.ആർ) നിയമ സാധുത ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തുള്ള അനേകം ഹരജികൾ കോടതിയുടെ പരിഗണനയിലുണ്ടെന്നും അവ രാജ്യമാകെ നടക്കുന്ന എസ്.ഐ.ആർ പ്രക്രിയ പൂർത്തിയായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞ് പരിഗണിക്കുമെന്നും ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് സൂര്യകാന്ത്. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പത്രത്തിന് നൽകിയ അഭിമുഖത്തിലാണ് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.
സുപ്രധാന ഭരണഘടനാ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്ന ഹരജികൾ തീർപ്പാകാതെ കെട്ടിക്കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. സുപ്രീംകോടതിയും ഹൈകോടതികളും ജനകീയ കോടതികളാക്കാനാണ് തന്റെ ശ്രമമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
