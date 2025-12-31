Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഎസ്.ഐ.ആറിന്‍റെ സാധുത;...
    India
    Posted On
    1 Jan 2026 12:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Jan 2026 12:15 AM IST

    എസ്.ഐ.ആറിന്‍റെ സാധുത; പ്രക്രിയ പൂർത്തിയായ ശേഷം പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്ന് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ്

    Chief Justice Suryakant
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന്റെ വോട്ടർ പട്ടിക തീവ്രപരിഷ്കരണത്തിന്‍റ (എസ്.ഐ.ആർ) നിയമ സാധുത ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തുള്ള അനേകം ഹരജികൾ കോടതിയുടെ പരിഗണനയിലുണ്ടെന്നും അവ രാജ്യമാകെ നടക്കുന്ന എസ്.ഐ.ആർ പ്രക്രിയ പൂർത്തിയായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞ് പരിഗണിക്കുമെന്നും ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് സൂര്യകാന്ത്. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പ​ത്രത്തിന് നൽകിയ അഭിമുഖത്തിലാണ് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഇക്കാര്യം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.

    സുപ്രധാന ഭരണഘടനാ വിഷയങ്ങൾ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്ന ഹരജികൾ തീർപ്പാകാതെ കെട്ടിക്കിടക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. സുപ്രീംകോടതിയും ഹൈകോടതികളും ജനകീയ കോടതികളാക്കാനാണ് തന്‍റെ ശ്രമമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

    TAGS:SIRLatest NewsSupreme Court
    News Summary - The validity of the SIR will be examined after the process is completed, says the Chief Justice.
