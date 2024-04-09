Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightപ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:20 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:20 PM GMT

    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയെ അവഹേളിച്ചു; ആപ് പ്രവർത്തകനെതിരെ കേസ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    modi
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​ര​മാ​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ ബേ​ത്തൂ​ൽ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ആം ​ആ​ദ്മി പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നെ​തി​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ഏ​ഴി​നാ​ണ് മ​നോ​ഹ​ർ പ​ച്ചൗ​രി​യ എ​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. സ്ക്രീ​ൻ ഷോ​ട്ട് സ​ഹി​തം ല​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് സ​ർ​നി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Narendra Modiprime ministerapp
    News Summary - The Prime Minister was insulted; Case against app worker
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X