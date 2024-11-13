Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 5:47 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 5:47 PM GMT

    രോഗിയുടെ മകന്റെ കുത്തേറ്റ ഡോക്ടറുടെ നില ഗുരുതരം

    രോഗിയുടെ മകന്റെ കുത്തേറ്റ ഡോക്ടറുടെ നില ഗുരുതരം
    ചെ​ന്നൈ: ഗി​ണ്ടി​യി​ലെ ക​ലൈ​ജ്ഞ​ർ സെ​ന്റി​ന​റി സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്​​പെ​ഷാ​ലി​റ്റി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ഡ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ടെ, ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​ക്ക് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ അ​ർ​ബു​ദ​രോ​ഗ വി​ദ​ഗ്ദ്ധ​നാ​യ ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ ബാ​ലാ​ജി ജ​ഗ​ന്നാ​ഥി​നാ​ണ് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ​ത്. അ​മ്മ​യു​ടെ ചി​കി​ത്സ വൈ​കി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​രോ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് 26കാ​ര​നാ​യ വി​ഘ്‌​നേ​ഷ് ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴു​ത്തി​ന് കു​ത്തേ​റ്റ ഡോ​ക്ട​റെ ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ തീ​വ്ര​പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വി​ഘ്നേ​ഷി​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പി​ന്നീ​ട്, പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ​ന്ന് സം​ശ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​റ്റു നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ കൂ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:stabbed
    News Summary - The patient's son was stabbed and the doctor is in critical condition
