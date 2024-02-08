Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    രോ​ഗി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യു​ടെ മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണു​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    വ​സ​ന്ത​ൻ
    വ​സ​ന്ത​ൻ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ള്ള്യ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച രോ​ഗി​യെ മു​ക​ൾ നി​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണു​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി തി​ങ്ക​ലാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വ​സ​ന്ത​നാ​ണ് (48) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് കൂ​ലി​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ വ​സ​ന്ത​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ക്ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ ചാ​ടി മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - The patient fell from the stairs of the hospital and died
