Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:11 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:11 PM GMT

    അസമിലെ കരീംഗഞ്ചിന്റെ പേരുമാറ്റി; ഇനി ശ്രീഭൂമി

    ഗു​വാ​ഹ​തി: ബ​രാ​ക് താ​ഴ്വ​ര​യി​ലെ ക​രീം​ഗ​ഞ്ച് ജി​ല്ല​യു​ടെ പേ​രു​മാ​റ്റി അ​സം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ. ശ്രീ​ഭൂ​മി എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ പേ​ര്. ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ജി​ല്ല ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​ര് ശ്രീ​ഭൂ​മി ടൗ​ൺ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. നൂ​റു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് ര​ബീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥ ടാ​ഗോ​ർ ക​രീം​ഗ​ഞ്ചി​നെ ല​ക്ഷീ​മാ​താ​വി​ന്റെ ദേ​ശ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ശ്രീ​ഭൂ​മി​യെ​ന്ന് വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​​ടെ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​നാ​ള​ത്തെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ് പേ​രു​മാ​റ്റ​മെ​ന്നും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഹി​മ​ന്ത ബി​ശ്വ​ശ​ർ​മ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Assam
    News Summary - The new name of Assam's Karimganj is 'Shribhumi'
