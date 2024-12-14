Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightസംഭലിൽ 46 വർഷമായി...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:19 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:19 PM GMT

    സംഭലിൽ 46 വർഷമായി അടച്ചിട്ട ക്ഷേത്രം ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം തുറന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sambha old temple
    cancel

    സം​ഭ​ൽ (യു.​പി): ഉ​ത്ത​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ സം​ഭ​ലി​ൽ 1978ൽ ​ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ട ക്ഷേ​ത്രം ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം തു​റ​ന്നു. സം​ഭ​ൽ ഖ​ഗ്ഗു സാ​രാ​യ് ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് സ്ഥി​തി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഭ​സ്മ ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് തു​റ​ന്ന​ത്.

    ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഹി​ന്ദു സ​മു​ദാ​യം ഇ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക്ഷേ​ത്രം അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് ന​ഗ​ർ ഹി​ന്ദു മ​ഹാ​സ​ഭ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യാ​യ വി​ഷ്ണു​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ര​സ്തോ​ഗി (82) അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പു​ണ്ടാ​യ സം​ഭ​ൽ ശാ​ഹി ജ​മാ​മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ ദൂ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് ഭ​സ്മ ശ​ങ്ക​ർ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sambhalold temple
    News Summary - The district administration opened a temple in Sambhal which was closed for 46 years
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick