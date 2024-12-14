സംഭലിൽ 46 വർഷമായി അടച്ചിട്ട ക്ഷേത്രം ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം തുറന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 Dec 2024 5:19 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Dec 2024 5:19 PM GMT
സംഭലിൽ 46 വർഷമായി അടച്ചിട്ട ക്ഷേത്രം ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം തുറന്നുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The district administration opened a temple in Sambhal which was closed for 46 years
സംഭൽ (യു.പി): ഉത്തർ പ്രദേശിലെ സംഭലിൽ 1978ൽ കലാപത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അടച്ചിട്ട ക്ഷേത്രം ജില്ല ഭരണകൂടം തുറന്നു. സംഭൽ ഖഗ്ഗു സാരായ് ഭാഗത്ത് സ്ഥിതിചെയ്യുന്ന ഭസ്മ ശങ്കർ ക്ഷേത്രമാണ് തുറന്നത്.
കലാപത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഹിന്ദു സമുദായം ഇവിടെനിന്ന് ഒഴിഞ്ഞുപോയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് ക്ഷേത്രം അടച്ചിട്ടതെന്ന് നഗർ ഹിന്ദു മഹാസഭ രക്ഷാധികാരിയായ വിഷ്ണുശങ്കർ രസ്തോഗി (82) അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു.
വെടിവെപ്പുണ്ടായ സംഭൽ ശാഹി ജമാമസ്ജിദിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു കിലോമീറ്റർ ദൂരത്താണ് ഭസ്മ ശങ്കർ ക്ഷേത്രം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story