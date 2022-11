ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങൾ; ശർമിള റെഡ്ഡിയുടെ കാർ കെട്ടിവലിച്ച് പൊലീസ് -VIDEO

#YS Sharmila tried to go to CM #KCR's office-cum-residence Pragati Bhavan as a protest against an attack on her by alleged #TRS workers on Monday(during her padayatra) She has been taken to SR Nagar police station. #yssharmila #YSRTelanganaParty #Telangana #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/sfAIkjelXz