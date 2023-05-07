Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    7 May 2023 6:08 PM GMT
    7 May 2023 6:08 PM GMT

    താനൂർ ബോട്ട് ദുരന്തം; മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് രണ്ട് ലക്ഷം രൂപ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

    താനൂർ ബോട്ട് ദുരന്തം; മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് രണ്ട് ലക്ഷം രൂപ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: താനൂർ ബോട്ടുദുരന്തത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബത്തിന് രണ്ട് ലക്ഷം രൂപ വീതം അടിയന്തിര സഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി. അപകടത്തിൽ കുടുംബത്തിനുണ്ടായ ദു:ഖത്തിൽ പങ്കുചേരുന്നതായി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.




