WTH! Why is this not national news?Rs 25 Cr heist at Tanishq showroom in #Bihar9 armed robbers storm #TanishqShowroom at Gopali Chowk, Arrah, looting jewellery worth Rs 25 CrCCTV captures them wielding guns, holding staff hostage and assaulting two employees with revolvers… pic.twitter.com/Z27zAYnzF2