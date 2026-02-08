Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    8 Feb 2026 2:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2026 2:49 PM IST

    ഗോവയിൽ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ഇനി വിദേശ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ ചിത്രമെടുത്താൽ കുടുങ്ങും

    ഗോവയിൽ അനുമതിയില്ലാതെ ഇനി വിദേശ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ ചിത്രമെടുത്താൽ കുടുങ്ങും
    പനാജി: അനുവാദമില്ലാതെ വിദേശ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ ചിത്രമെടുക്കുന്നവർക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടിയെടുക്കുമെന്ന് ഗോവ പൊലീസ്. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ബീച്ചുകളിൽ സഞ്ചാരികൾക്കെതിരെ അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ വർധിച്ചു വരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് നടപടി.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്ചകളിൽ അനുവാദമില്ലാതെ വനിതാ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പകർത്തിയെന്നാരോപിച്ച് നിരവധി പരാതികളാണ് പൊലീസിലെത്തിയത്. റഷ്യൻ വനിതയെ ശല്യം ചെയ്ത ഒഡിഷയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള സഞ്ചാരികൾക്കെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇതിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് നടപടി.

    TAGS:GoaGoa policeLatest News
    News Summary - Taking pictures of foreign tourists without permission in Goa will now result in a fine
