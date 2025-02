300 കിലോമീറ്ററോളം ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്, മാലിന്യവെള്ളത്തിൽ ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ കുളിക്കുന്നു; മഹാ കുംഭമേള നടത്തിപ്പിനെ വിമർശിച്ച് സ്വാമി അവിമുക്തേശ്വരാനന്ദ സരസ്വതി

#WATCH | Bemetara, Chhattisgarh: On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj says, "... There was a traffic jam of 300 kilometres, if this is not mismanagement then what is it? People had to walk… pic.twitter.com/pxDXWI5og7