Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഎ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വനിത...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 4:57 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 4:57 PM GMT

    എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വനിത പൈലറ്റിന് സസ്പെൻഷൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    air india
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: വി​മാ​നം പ​റ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് മു​മ്പ് മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടോ​യെ​ന്ന​റി​യാ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ വ​നി​ത പൈ​ല​റ്റി​ന് മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സം സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ. ഫ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​യ ഇ​വ​ർ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​മാ​നം പ​റ​ത്താ​നി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തെ​ന്ന് വ്യോ​മ​യാ​ന അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:suspensionWoman Pilotair india
    News Summary - Suspension of woman pilot
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X