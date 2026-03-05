Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഅസമിൽ സുഖോയ് വിമാനം...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 5 March 2026 9:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2026 10:41 PM IST

    അസമിൽ സുഖോയ് വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണു; പൈലറ്റിനെ കാണാനില്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തെരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ച് വ്യോമസേന
    അസമിൽ സുഖോയ് വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണു; പൈലറ്റിനെ കാണാനില്ല
    cancel

    ദിസ്പൂർ: അസമിൽ സുഖോയ് വിമാനം തകർന്ന് വീണു. പൈലറ്റിനെ കാണാനില്ല. സുഖോയ് Su-30MKI യുദ്ധ വിമാനമാണ് തകർന്ന് വീണത്. വിമാനത്തിനായി വ്യോമ സേന തെരച്ചിൽ ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ജോർഹട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് പറന്നുയർന്ന വിമാനവുമായി അവസാനം ആശയ വിനിമയം നടന്നത് വൈകിട്ട് 7.42നാണ്. (updating)..


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AssamIndian airforceIndia NewsSukhoi 30 MKI
    News Summary - Sukhoi aircraft loses radar contact in Assam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X