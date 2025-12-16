Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    16 Dec 2025 1:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    16 Dec 2025 1:30 AM IST

    മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി സഹപാഠിയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു

    മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി സഹപാഠിയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു
    Listen to this Article

    പു​ണെ: മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലെ രാ​ജ്ഗു​രു ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര‍്യ കോ​ച്ചി​ങ് സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ൽ പ​ത്താം​ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി സ​ഹ​പാ​ഠി​യെ കു​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​രു​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ൽ ത​ർ​ക്ക​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തി​നെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ ക​ത്തി​യു​മാ​യെ​ത്തി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ കു​ട്ടി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക കാ​ര​ണം വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:maharastrastudentstabbed
    News Summary - Student stabs classmate to death in Maharashtra
