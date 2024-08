കാർ ഫ്ലൈ ഓവറിൽ ഇടിച്ച് വിദ്യാർത്ഥി മരിച്ചു

BBA student died, after the Speeding car he was driving, rammed into the flyover in #HyderabadA 19-year-old Charan is the BBA student of ICFAI University. He was returning from BNR hills to his house at Mehdipatnam, on his Swift Dzire car. Lost control over the #Speeding car… pic.twitter.com/rL5RloTXBI