Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:43 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:43 PM GMT

    അമേത്തിയിൽ പത്രിക നൽകി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി

    smriti irani
    അ​മേ​ത്തി: കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ സ്മൃ​തി ഇ​റാ​നി ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് യു.​പി​യി​ലെ അ​മേ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കി. മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി മോ​ഹ​ൻ യാ​ദ​വും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കും മു​മ്പ് റോ​ഡ് ഷോ​യും ന​ട​ത്തി. 2019ൽ ​രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​റാ​നി ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

