അമേത്തിയിൽ പത്രിക നൽകി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി

Posted Ondate_range 29 April 2024 4:43 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 April 2024 4:43 PM GMT
അമേത്തിയിൽ പത്രിക നൽകി സ്മൃതി ഇറാനിtext_fields
News Summary - smriti Irani files nomination at Amethi
അമേത്തി: കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും ബി.ജെ.പി നേതാവുമായ സ്മൃതി ഇറാനി ലോക്സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് യു.പിയിലെ അമേത്തിയിൽ പത്രിക നൽകി. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മോഹൻ യാദവും മുതിർന്ന നേതാക്കളും ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. പത്രിക നൽകും മുമ്പ് റോഡ് ഷോയും നടത്തി. 2019ൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് ഈ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽനിന്ന് ഇറാനി ജയിച്ചത്.
