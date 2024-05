ലോറിയും ബസും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ആറ് മരണം; 20 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Tragic, 5 persons #BurntAlive, several injured as a pvt bus, catches #fire after coalition with a lorry in #Chilakaluripet mandal of #Palnadu dist.

40 passengers returning to #Hyderabad from #Bapatla dist, after cast their votes.#BusFire #BusAccident #RoadAccident #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Jp3lNqGM7t