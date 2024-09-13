Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    13 Sep 2024 1:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 Sep 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    ലെ​ഫ്റ്റ് ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ

    34ാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ സി.​പി.​എം കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൈ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഇ.​എം.​എ​സ്സി​നും ബ​സ​വ പു​ന്ന​യ്യ​ക്കും ഹ​ർ​കി​ഷ​ൻ സി​ങ് സു​ർ​ജി​ത്തി​നും യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഭാ​വി​യി​ൽ സം​ശ​യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല
    ലെ​ഫ്റ്റ് ഹാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്: പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​നൊ​പ്പം പോ​രാ​ട്ട​വു​മാ​യി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​പ്ല​വ​വീ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന നേ​താ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സീ​താ​റാം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി. സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ ഹ​യ​ർ ​​​സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്കു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ മി​ടു​ക്ക​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ദേ​ശീ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​ന്ന​തി​യി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ നി​ല​യു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ്രി​യ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​ഖാ​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി. 34ാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ൽ സി.​പി.​എം കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൈ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഇ.​എം.​എ​സാ​ണ് യു​വ​നേ​താ​വാ​യ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​ര​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​യ​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്....

    1. ‘Left Hand Drive’: സീതാറാം യെച്ചൂരിയുടെ പുസ്തകം  2. യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ സി.​പി.​എം ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ എ.​കെ.​ജി ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പ​താ​ക താ​ഴ്ത്തി​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​പോ​ലും ആ​ദ​​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സീ​താ​റാ​മി​ന് ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ഗാ​ധ പാ​ണ്ഡി​ത്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സി.​പി.​എം മു​ഖ​വാ​രി​ക​യാ​യ പീ​പ്ൾ​സ് ഡെ​മോ​ക്ര​സി​യി​ൽ എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ കാ​മ്പു​ള്ള ലേ​ഖ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ തൂ​ലി​ക​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​റ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി ഏ​റെ​നേ​രം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ​ചെ​യ്യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഹി​ന്ദി സി​നി​മ​യും ഇ​ഷ്ട​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​റു​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും എ​ഴു​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും ഹി​ന്ദി പാ​ട്ടു​ക​ളും മൊ​സാ​ർ​ട്ട് അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​രും ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​ഴി​വു സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ആ​സ്വ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​മാ​യി അ​ടു​പ്പം കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​വ് പ​ക്ഷേ വാ​ർ​ത്താ ചാ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ കാ​ണാ​റു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​ഥ്യം. ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ ആ​ന്ധ്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​യി ജ​നി​ച്ച യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​ക്ക് ഹി​ന്ദി, തെ​ലു​ങ്ക്, ത​മി​ഴ്, ബം​ഗ്ല ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൾ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കാ​ന​റി​യാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ലും യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​ക്ക് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​കും. ഹി​ന്ദു പു​രാ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​റി​വു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ നേ​രി​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ രാ​മാ​യ​ണ​ത്തി​ലെ​യും മ​ഹാ​ഭാ​ര​ത​ത്തി​ലെ​യും ക​ഥ​ക​ളു​ദ്ധ​രി​ച്ച് യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തി​ക​ഞ്ഞ മ​തേ​ത​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഈ ​നേ​താ​വ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യെ വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​ടി​കാ​ട്ടി​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, മോ​ദി പോ​ലും ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന നേ​താ​വാ​യി യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി വ​ള​ർ​ന്നു.

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​നെ പി​ണ​ക്കാ​ത്ത സ​ഖാ​വ്

    ‘‘സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ കൂ​ടി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​ണ്. ചി​ല സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ൾ സ്വാ​ധീ​നം അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ലാ​ണ്’’- എ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വ് ജ​യ്റാം ര​മേ​ശ് പ​കു​തി ക​ളി​യാ​യും പ​കു​തി കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യും വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത് ഏ​​റ​ക്കു​റെ ശ​രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2004ൽ ​യു.​പി.​എ കാ​ല​ത്ത് ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ബ​ന്ധം അ​വ​സാ​ന കാ​ല​ത്ത് ​വേ​റെ ലെ​വ​ലി​ലാ​യി. രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​മാ​യി അ​തി​തീ​വ്ര​മാ​യ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ ക​ടു​ത്ത എ​തി​രാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​മാ​യി ഫാ​ഷി​സ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ കൈ​​കോ​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​ക്ക് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ഴു​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ൽ ജെ.​എ​ൻ.​യു കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​വും അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ ആ ​വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി നേ​താ​വ് പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ കു​ടും​ബ​വു​മാ​യി അ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന കാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ഒ​ന്നാം യു.​പി.​എ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് ആ​ണ​വ ക​രാ​ർ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ടും​പി​ടി​ത്തം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​ക്ക്. ​​കേ​ര​ള ഘ​ട​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ് കാ​രാ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ലൈ​നി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മു​ൻ​തൂ​ക്കം. 2019ലെ ​ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഖ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി വോ​ട്ടി​നി​ട്ട് ത​ള്ളി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നാ​ലെ, രാ​ജി​​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​ത അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ഞ്ച് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സു​മാ​യു​ള്ള സ​ഖ്യം യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മാ​യി.

    രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ തി​ള​ക്കം

    2005 മു​ത​ൽ 2017 വ​രെ ര​ണ്ട് ത​വ​ണ​യാ​യി രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ചു​വ​പ്പി​ന്റെ ശ​ബ്ദ​മാ​യി യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മി​ക​ച്ച പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റേ​റി​യ​ൻ എ​ന്ന അ​വാ​ർ​ഡും വാ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ണ് യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ​റി അ​ധ്യാ​യം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. മൂ​ന്നാം ത​വ​ണ​യും അ​വ​സ​രം ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സി.​പി.​എം ബം​ഗാ​ൾ ഘ​ട​കം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടും മ​റ്റ് ചി​ല​ർ എ​തി​ർ​ത്ത​തോ​ടെ സി.​പി.​എം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്ക് കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു. എ​ഴു​തി​യും പ​ഠി​ച്ചും സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന യെ​ച്ചൂ​രി​യെ ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ ബെ​ഞ്ച​ട​ക്കം പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ക്കി​​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും പ​റ​യാ​റു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വി​പ്ല​വ നാ​യ​ക​ൻ ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ വി​ട​പ​റ​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ അ​നാ​ഥ​ത്വം പേ​റു​ക​യാ​ണ് സ്വ​ന്തം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി. 

    sitaram yechury CPM
    Sitaram Yechury
