എം.എൽ.എ പെൻഷൻ ഇരട്ടിയാക്കി സിക്കിം; പ്രതിമാസം 50,000 രൂപ

25 Aug 2024 6:12 PM GMT
25 Aug 2024 6:12 PM GMT
എം.എൽ.എ പെൻഷൻ ഇരട്ടിയാക്കി സിക്കിം; പ്രതിമാസം 50,000 രൂപtext_fields
News Summary - Sikkim has doubled the MLA pension
ഗാങ്ടോക്: സിക്കിമിൽ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ പെൻഷൻ ഇരട്ടിയായി വർധിപ്പിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പ്രേം സിങ് തമാങ്. 25000 രൂപയിൽനിന്ന് 50,000 രൂപയായാണ് പെൻഷൻ തുക ഉയർത്തിയത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച മുൻ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ ഫെഡറേഷന്റെ 22-ാം സ്ഥാപക ദിനത്തിലാണ് തമാങ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.
ഒരു തവണ എം.എൽ.എയായി കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവർക്ക് ഈ പെൻഷൻ ലഭിക്കും. മുൻ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ അടിയന്തര, മെഡിക്കൽ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് 20 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ വാർഷിക സാമ്പത്തിക സഹായവും പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
