Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഎം.എൽ.എ പെൻഷൻ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 6:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 6:12 PM GMT

    എം.എൽ.എ പെൻഷൻ ഇരട്ടിയാക്കി സിക്കിം; പ്രതിമാസം 50,000 രൂപ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sikkim Assembly
    cancel

    ഗാങ്ടോക്: സിക്കിമിൽ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ പെൻഷൻ ഇരട്ടിയായി വർധിപ്പിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പ്രേം സിങ് തമാങ്. 25000 രൂപയിൽനിന്ന് 50,000 രൂപയായാണ് പെൻഷൻ തുക ഉയർത്തിയത്. ശനിയാഴ്ച മുൻ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ ഫെഡറേഷന്റെ 22-ാം സ്ഥാപക ദിനത്തിലാണ് തമാങ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.

    ഒരു തവണ എം.എൽ.എയായി കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയവർക്ക് ഈ പെൻഷൻ ലഭിക്കും. മുൻ എം.എൽ.എമാരുടെ അടിയന്തര, മെഡിക്കൽ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് 20 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ വാർഷിക സാമ്പത്തിക സഹായവും പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sikkim AssemblyMLA pension
    News Summary - Sikkim has doubled the MLA pension
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick