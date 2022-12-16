Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 16 Dec 2022 8:35 AM GMT
Updated On 2022-12-16T14:05:03+05:30
പാർലമെന്റിൽ കാലുതെറ്റി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Shashi Tharoor MP injured after tripping in Parliament
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പാർലമെന്റിൽ കാലുതെറ്റി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിയുടെ കാലിന് പരിക്ക്. കാലിന് പരിക്കേറ്റ കാര്യം തരൂര് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ഈ ആഴ്ചയിലെ പരിപാടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കിയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
