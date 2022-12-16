Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightപാർലമെന്‍റിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2022 8:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2022-12-16T14:05:03+05:30

    പാർലമെന്‍റിൽ കാലുതെറ്റി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Shashi Tharoor MP injured after slipping in Parliament
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശശി തരൂർ ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്ത ചിത്രം 

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പാർലമെന്റിൽ കാലുതെറ്റി വീണ് ശശി തരൂർ എം.പിയുടെ കാലിന് പരിക്ക്. കാലിന് പരിക്കേറ്റ കാര്യം തരൂര്‍ ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. വ്യാഴാഴ്‌ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. ഈ ആഴ്‌ചയിലെ പരിപാടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കിയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററിൽ കുറിച്ചു.


    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Shashi Tharoor 
    News Summary - Shashi Tharoor MP injured after tripping in Parliament
    Similar News
    OTHER STORIES
    Next Story
    X
    X