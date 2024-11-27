Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    26 Nov 2024 6:40 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 6:40 PM GMT

    എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ അന്തരിച്ചു

    എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ അന്തരിച്ചു
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഉരുക്ക് മുതൽ ടെക്നോളജി വരെ വ്യാപിച്ചുകിടക്കുന്ന ബിസിനസ് സാമ്രാജ്യമായ എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ (80) അന്തരിച്ചു. അമേരിക്കയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഒരുമാസം മുമ്പാണ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയത്. ശശിയും സഹോദരൻ രവി റൂയിയും ചേർന്നാണ് 1969ൽ എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന് തുടക്കമിട്ടത്. ചെന്നൈ തുറമുഖത്ത് പുലിമുട്ട് നിർമിച്ചാണ് എസ്സാർ നിർമാണ രംഗത്തേക്ക് കടന്നത്. തുടർന്ന് ഉരുക്ക്, എണ്ണ ശുദ്ധീകരണം, എണ്ണ പര്യവേക്ഷണം, ടെലികോം, ഊർജം തുടങ്ങിയ മേഖലകളിലേക്കും കടന്നു. മഞ്ജു ആണ് ശശി റൂയിയയുടെ ഭാര്യ. പ്രശാന്ത്, അൻഷുമാൻ എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്.

    sidekick