എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ അന്തരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2024 6:40 PM GMT
എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Shashi Ruia, Indian billionaire & Essar group co-founder, dies at 81
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഉരുക്ക് മുതൽ ടെക്നോളജി വരെ വ്യാപിച്ചുകിടക്കുന്ന ബിസിനസ് സാമ്രാജ്യമായ എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ് സഹസ്ഥാപകൻ ശശി റൂയിയ (80) അന്തരിച്ചു. അമേരിക്കയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം ഒരുമാസം മുമ്പാണ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയത്. ശശിയും സഹോദരൻ രവി റൂയിയും ചേർന്നാണ് 1969ൽ എസ്സാർ ഗ്രൂപ്പിന് തുടക്കമിട്ടത്. ചെന്നൈ തുറമുഖത്ത് പുലിമുട്ട് നിർമിച്ചാണ് എസ്സാർ നിർമാണ രംഗത്തേക്ക് കടന്നത്. തുടർന്ന് ഉരുക്ക്, എണ്ണ ശുദ്ധീകരണം, എണ്ണ പര്യവേക്ഷണം, ടെലികോം, ഊർജം തുടങ്ങിയ മേഖലകളിലേക്കും കടന്നു. മഞ്ജു ആണ് ശശി റൂയിയയുടെ ഭാര്യ. പ്രശാന്ത്, അൻഷുമാൻ എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്.
