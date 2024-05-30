കശ്മീരിൽ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2024 12:16 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2024 12:16 PM GMT
കശ്മീരിൽ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Several dead as bus falls in gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor
ജമ്മു: കശ്മീരിലെ അഖ്നൂർ സിറ്റിക്ക് സമീപം ടാണ്ട മേഖലയിൽ തീർഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ ഹാത്രസിൽനിന്ന് ജമ്മുവിലെ ശിവ്ഘോരിയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ബസിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.
ജമ്മു - പൂഞ്ച് ഹൈവേയിലെ കാളി ധർ മന്ദിറിനു സമീപത്താണ് അപടകമുണ്ടായത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇവരെ സമീപത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story