Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 12:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 12:16 PM GMT

    കശ്മീരിൽ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    കശ്മീരിൽ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം; നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട ബസ് (ട്വിറ്റർ ചിത്രം)

    ജമ്മു: കശ്മീരിലെ അഖ്നൂർ സിറ്റിക്ക് സമീപം ടാണ്ട മേഖലയിൽ തീർഥാടകർ സഞ്ചരിച്ച ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 21 പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ ഹാത്രസിൽനിന്ന് ജമ്മുവിലെ ശിവ്ഘോരിയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ബസിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.

    ജമ്മു - പൂഞ്ച് ഹൈവേയിലെ കാളി ധർ മന്ദിറിനു സമീപത്താണ് അപടകമുണ്ടായത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ നിരവധിപ്പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. ഇവരെ സമീപത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

