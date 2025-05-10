യൂട്യൂബ് വാർത്ത ചാനലിന് വിലക്ക്; ഹരജി 13ന് പരിഗണിക്കും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2025 10:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2025 10:49 PM IST
യൂട്യൂബ് വാർത്ത ചാനലിന് വിലക്ക്; ഹരജി 13ന് പരിഗണിക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - SC to hear plea challenging blocking of YouTube channel 4PM on May 13
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ‘ഫോർ പി.എം’ യൂട്യൂബ് വാർത്ത ചാനൽ നിരോധിച്ച ഉത്തരവ് റദ്ദാക്കണമെന്ന ഹരജി മേയ് 13ന് സുപ്രീംകോടതി പരിഗണിക്കും.
73 ലക്ഷം സബ്സ്ക്രൈബർമാരുള്ള ഡിജിറ്റൽ ന്യൂസ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമായ ഫോർ പി.എമ്മിന്റെ എഡിറ്റർ സഞ്ജയ് ശർമ സമർപ്പിച്ച ഹരജിയിൽ മേയ് അഞ്ചിന് സുപ്രീംകോടതി കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ പ്രതികരണം തേടിയിരുന്നു.
കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ നടപടി മാധ്യമ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിനും ജനങ്ങളുടെ അറിയാനുള്ള അവകാശത്തിന് നേരെയുമുള്ള കടന്നുകയറ്റമാണെന്ന് ഹരജിയിലുണ്ട്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story