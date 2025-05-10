Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 10:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 10:49 PM IST

    യൂട്യൂബ് വാർത്ത ചാനലിന് വിലക്ക്; ഹരജി 13ന് പരിഗണിക്കും

    സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം തേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു
    യൂട്യൂബ് വാർത്ത ചാനലിന് വിലക്ക്; ഹരജി 13ന് പരിഗണിക്കും
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ‘ഫോ​ർ പി.​എം’ യൂ​ട്യൂ​ബ് വാ​ർ​ത്ത ചാ​ന​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ഹ​ര​ജി മേ​യ് 13ന് ​സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും.

    73 ല​ക്ഷം സ​ബ്‌​സ്‌​ക്രൈ​ബ​ർ​മാ​രു​ള്ള ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ ന്യൂ​സ് പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മാ​യ ഫോ​ർ പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ സ​ഞ്ജ​യ് ശ​ർ​മ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ മേ​യ് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം തേ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി മാ​ധ്യ​മ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​നും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​റി​യാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​രെ​യു​മു​ള്ള ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:news channelhearingYoutube channel banSupreme Court
