Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Sep 2024 4:14 PM GMT

    ജാതി സെൻസസ്: ഹരജി സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ വിസമ്മതിച്ച് സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി

    Supreme Court
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ജാ​തി സെ​ൻ​സ​സ് ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച് സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി. ഇ​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഇ​ട​പെ​ടാ​നാ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ജ​സ്റ്റി​സു​മാ​രാ​യ ഋ​ഷി​കേ​ശ് റോ​യ്, എ​സ്.​വി.​എ​ൻ. ഭ​ട്ടി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ ബെ​ഞ്ച് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. പി.​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് നാ​യി​ഡു ആ​ണ് ഹ​ര​ജി സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Supreme Court
    News Summary - SC refuses to entertain plea for caste census
