വഖഫ്: ഉവൈസിയുടെ ഹരജി കേൾക്കും

Posted Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 11:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Nov 2025 11:16 PM IST
News Summary - SC Agrees to Hear Asaduddin Owaisi Plea Seeking Extension for Mandatory Registration of Waqf Properties
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: വഖഫ് സ്വത്തുക്കൾ ‘ഉമീദ്’ പോർട്ടലിൽ നിർബന്ധമായും രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാനുള്ള സമയം നീട്ടണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ടുള്ള എ.ഐ.എം.ഐ.എം നേതാവ് അസദുദ്ദീൻ ഉവൈസിയുടെ ഹരജി വാദം കേൾക്കാൻ വീണ്ടും ലിസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാമെന്ന് സുപ്രീംകോടതി.
നേരത്തെ വിഷയം ഒക്ടോബർ 28ന് കോടതി പരിഗണിക്കാനിരുന്നതായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, അതുണ്ടായില്ല. ഇക്കാര്യം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉവൈസിയുടെ അഭിഭാഷകൻ നിസാം പാഷ കോടതിയുടെ ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപെടുത്തി. തുടർന്ന്, ഹരജി പരിഗണിക്കാമെന്ന് ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ബി.ആർ. ഗവായ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
