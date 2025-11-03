Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 11:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Nov 2025 11:16 PM IST

    വഖഫ്: ഉവൈസിയുടെ ഹരജി കേൾക്കും

    Waqf Amendment Act
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: വ​ഖ​ഫ് സ്വ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ‘ഉ​മീ​ദ്’ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യും ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​നു​ള്ള സ​മ​യം നീ​ട്ട​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​ള്ള എ.​ഐ.​എം.​ഐ.​എം നേ​താ​വ് അ​സ​ദു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ഉ​വൈ​സി​യു​ടെ ഹ​ര​ജി വാ​ദം കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ൻ വീ​ണ്ടും ലി​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്ന് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി.

    നേ​ര​ത്തെ വി​ഷ​യം ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 28ന് ​കോ​ട​തി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​നി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​വൈ​സി​യു​ടെ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ നി​സാം പാ​ഷ കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ത്തി. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ബി.​ആ​ർ. ഗ​വാ​യ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Waqf lawSupreme Court
    News Summary - SC Agrees to Hear Asaduddin Owaisi Plea Seeking Extension for Mandatory Registration of Waqf Properties
