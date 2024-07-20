Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:27 PM GMT

    കമാൽ മൗലാ മസ്ജിദ്: ഹിന്ദു ഫ്രണ്ടി​ന്റെ ഹരജി കേൾക്ക​ും

    Supreme Court
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ ക​മാ​ൽ മൗ​ലാ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഭോ​ജ്ശാ​ല​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഹി​ന്ദു ഫ്ര​ണ്ട് ഫോ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ പു​രാ​വ​സ്തു വ​കു​പ്പ് സ​ർ​വേ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നെ​തി​രെ മു​സ്‍ലിം വി​ഭാ​ഗം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കേ​യാ​ണ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഋ​ഷി​കേ​ശ് റോ​യ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യ ബെ​ഞ്ചി​ന്റെ ന​ട​പ​ടി.

