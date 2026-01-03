Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jan 2026 9:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jan 2026 9:59 PM IST

    ആർ.എസ്.എസ് അർധ സൈനിക സംഘടനയല്ല -മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്

    Mohan Bhagwat
    ആർ.എസ്.എസ് .അധ്യക്ഷൻ മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്

    Listen to this Article

    ഭോപാൽ: യൂനിഫോം ധരിക്കുന്നതിനാലും ശാരീരിക അഭ്യാസങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനാലും ആർ.എസ്.എസ് അർധ സൈനിക സംഘടനയല്ലെന്ന് മേധാവി മോഹൻ ഭാഗവത്. ബി.ജെ.പിയെ നോക്കി ആർ.എസ്.എസിനെ മനസ്സിലാക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത് തെറ്റാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

    ഇന്ത്യ ഒരിക്കലും വിദേശ ശക്തിയുടെ പിടിയിൽ വീഴാതിരിക്കാൻ സമൂഹത്തെ ഒന്നിപ്പിക്കാനും ആവശ്യമായ ഗുണങ്ങളും മൂല്യങ്ങളും പകർന്നുനൽകാനുമാണ് ആർ.എസ്.എസ് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

