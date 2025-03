സുഖയാത്രയ്ക്ക് 3000 മുടക്കി എസി കോച്ച് ബുക്ക് ചെയ്ത യുവാവിന്റെ ഉറക്കം കെടുത്തി എലികൾ: വൈറലായി വീഡിയോ

@complaint_RGD @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw

PNR 6649339230, Train 13288, multiple rats in coach A1, rats are climbing over the seats and luggage.

Is this why I paid so much for AC 2 class?@ndtv @ndtvindia @aajtak @timesofindia @TimesNow @htTweets pic.twitter.com/vX7SmcfdDR