    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:13 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:13 PM GMT

    പേരുമാറ്റം: ചൈനയെ വിമർശിച്ച് രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ്

    rajnath singh
     രാജ്‌നാഥ് സിങ്

    നം​സാ​യ് (അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്): അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റി​യ ചൈ​ന​യെ വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​ജ്‌​നാ​ഥ് സി​ങ്. ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ നീ​ക്കം അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ത്തി​ന് മാ​റ്റ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് നം​സാ​യി​യി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് റാ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ അ​വി​ഭാ​ജ്യ ഘ​ട​ക​മാ​ണ്. ന​മ്മ​ൾ അ​യ​ൽ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പേ​രു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​വ ന​മ്മു​ടെ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​കു​മോ? ഇ​ത്ത​രം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ലം ബ​ന്ധം വ​ഷ​ളാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും സി​ങ് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി.

    TAGS:rajnath singhChina
    News Summary - Rajnath Singh criticizes China
