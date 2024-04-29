Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightരാജ്നാഥ് സിങ് ലഖ്നോവിൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2024 4:49 PM GMT

    രാജ്നാഥ് സിങ് ലഖ്നോവിൽ പത്രിക നൽകി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Rajnath Singh
    cancel

    ല​ഖ്നോ: കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ മ​ന്ത്രി​ രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സി​ങ് ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ല​ഖ്നോ സീ​റ്റി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കി. ല​ഖ്നോ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മൂ​ന്നാം ത​വ​ണ​യാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് ജ​ന​വി​ധി തേ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​ല​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ നാ​മ​നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥ് സി​ങ്ങി​നൊ​പ്പം യു.​പി, ഉ​ത്ത​രാ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യ യോ​ഗി ആ​ദി​ത്യ​നാ​ഥ്, പു​ഷ്‍ക​ർ സി​ങ് ധാ​മി എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​മ്പ് വാ​ജ്പേ​യി​യു​ടെ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ല​ഖ്നോ. സ​മാ​ജ്‍വാ​ദി പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ര​വി​ദാ​സ് മെ​ഹ്റോ​ത്ര​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വി​ടെ ‘ഇ​ൻ​ഡ്യ’ സ​ഖ്യ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Rajnath SinghLucknowNomination
    News Summary - rajnath sigh filed nomination at lucknow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X