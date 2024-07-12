Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2024 12:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2024 12:00 PM GMT

    മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വിതരണം ചെയ്ത പൊലീസ് കോൺസ്റ്റബിളും സഹായിയും പിടിയിൽ

    Crime News
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ദേശീയ തലസ്ഥാനത്തും സമീപ നഗരങ്ങളിലും മയക്കുമരുന്ന് വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്ന സംഘത്തിന്റെ ഭാ​ഗമാണെന്നാരോപിച്ച് ഡൽഹി പൊലീസ് കോൺസ്റ്റബിളും കൂട്ടാളിയും പിടിയിൽ. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ജാഫ്രാബാദ് മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപത്ത് നിന്ന് ഡൽഹി പൊലീസിന്റെ പ്രത്യേക സെൽ ഇവരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഒരു കോടി രൂപ വിലമതിക്കുന്ന ഒരു കിലോ​ഗ്രാം എം.‍ഡി.എം.എ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെയായിരുന്നു ഇരുവരും പിടിയിലായത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഇരുവരെയും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്ത് വരികയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

    Crime News
