Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    17 Aug 2024 4:49 PM GMT
    Updated On
    17 Aug 2024 4:49 PM GMT

    ഭക്ഷ്യ, ഊർജ സുരക്ഷയിൽ ആശങ്കയെന്ന് മോദി

    ഭക്ഷ്യ, ഊർജ സുരക്ഷയിൽ ആശങ്കയെന്ന് മോദി
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ‘ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ സൗ​ത്ത്’ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ, ഊ​ർ​ജ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ചി​ല ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി. കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ന​മ്മ​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് വോ​യ്‌​സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ സൗ​ത്ത് ഓ​ൺ​​ലൈ​ൻ ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ മോ​ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഏ​ഷ്യ, ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക, ഓ​ഷ്യാ​നി​യ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ സൗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യാ​ണ് ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്.

    Narendra Modi
    News Summary - PM Modi highlights food and energy security concerns for developing countries
