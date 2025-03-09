Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_right58ാമത് കടുവ സംരക്ഷണ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2025 9:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2025 9:58 PM IST

    58ാമത് കടുവ സംരക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രമായി മാധവ് ടൈഗർ റിസർവ്

    58ാമത് കടുവ സംരക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രമായി മാധവ് ടൈഗർ റിസർവ്
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ 58ാമ​ത് ക​ടു​വ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യി മ​ധ്യ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ മാ​ധ​വ് ടൈ​ഗ​ർ റി​സ​ർ​വ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി പ്ര​ശം​സ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി മ​ന്ത്രി ഭൂ​പേ​ന്ദ​ർ യാ​ദ​വാ​ണ് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ എ​ക്‌​സി​ലെ പോ​സ്റ്റ് പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് മോ​ദി പ്ര​ശം​സ​യ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ത്താ​ൽ അ​നു​ഗൃ​ഹീ​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:tiger reservePM ModiMadhav Tiger Reserve
