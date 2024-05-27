Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 1:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 1:42 AM GMT

    ഫോൺപേ- ഭാരത്പേ തർക്കം തീർന്നു

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: പു​തു​ത​ല​മു​റ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫോ​ൺ​പേ​യും ഭാ​ര​ത്പേ​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ട്രേ​ഡ്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് നി​യ​മ​യു​ദ്ധം ഒ​ത്തു​തീ​ർ​ന്നു. ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് പേ​രി​നൊ​പ്പം ‘പേ’ ​എ​ന്ന വാ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​തി​നെ ചൊ​ല്ലി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷം നീ​ണ്ട നി​യ​മ​പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ം. ഒ​ത്തു​തീ​ർ​പ്പ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ പ്ര​കാ​രം ട്രേ​ഡ്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രി​യി​ൽ പ​ര​സ്പ​ര​മു​ള്ള എ​തി​ർ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കാ​നും ഡ​ൽ​ഹി, ബോം​ബെ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ കേ​സു​ക​ൾ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഇ​രു ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:India NewsPhonePeBharatPe
    News Summary - Phonepe-Bharatpe dispute is over
