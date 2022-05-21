രാജ്യത്ത് പെട്രോൾ, ഡീസൽ വില കുറച്ചു

7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre.

This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.



It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.