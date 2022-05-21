Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
India
date_range 21 May 2022 1:36 PM GMT
date_range 2022-05-21T19:06:09+05:30

രാജ്യത്ത് പെട്രോൾ, ഡീസൽ വില കുറച്ചു

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: രാജ്യത്ത് പെട്രോൾ, ഡീസൽ വില കുറച്ചു. പെട്രോളിന് 9.5 രൂപയും ഡീസലിന് ഏഴ് രൂപയുമാണ് കുറച്ചത്. പെട്രോളിന്റെ എക്‌സൈസ് ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിൽ എട്ട് രൂപയും ഡീസലിന് ആറ് രൂപയുമാണ് കുറച്ചത്. ധനമന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമനാണ് നികുതി കുറക്കുന്നതായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.



