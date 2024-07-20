Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    20 July 2024 5:17 PM GMT
    20 July 2024 5:17 PM GMT

    മന്ത്രവാദത്തിനെതിരെ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയിൽ ഹരജി

    മന്ത്രവാദത്തിനെതിരെ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയിൽ ഹരജി
    സുപ്രീംകോടതി (ANI Photo)

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: മ​ന്ത്ര​വാ​ദ​വും സ​മാ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹ​ര​ജി. അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യ അ​ശ്വി​നി കു​മാ​ർ ഉ​പാ​ധ്യാ​യാ​ണ് ഹ​ര​ജി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ശാ​സ്ത്രാ​വ​ബോ​ധ​വും മാ​ന​വി​ക​ത​യും വ​ള​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ട കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​വും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    Supreme Court
