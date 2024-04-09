Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightപേടിഎം പേയ്മെന്റ്സ്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2024 5:09 PM GMT

    പേടിഎം പേയ്മെന്റ്സ് ബാങ്ക് എം.ഡി രാജിവെച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    surindar
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​രീ​ന്ദ​ർ ചാ​വ് ല

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: പേ​ടി​എം പേ​യ്മെ​ന്റ്സ് ബാ​ങ്ക് എം.​ഡി​യും സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യു​മാ​യ സു​രീ​ന്ദ​ർ ചാ​വ് ല ​രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ.​ബി.​ഐ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​ന് ബാ​ങ്ക് ന​ട​പ​ടി നേ​രി​ട്ട​തി​നു പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് രാ​ജി. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 15നു​ശേ​ഷം നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ഫാ​സ്ടാ​ഗ് സേ​വ​ന​വും ആ​ർ.​ബി.​ഐ വി​ല​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങളാൽ ചാ​വ് ല ​രാ​ജി വെച്ചു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പേ​ടി​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:resignsPaytm Payments Bank
    News Summary - Paytm Payments Bank MD Resigns
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X