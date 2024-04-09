പേടിഎം പേയ്മെന്റ്സ് ബാങ്ക് എം.ഡി രാജിവെച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2024 5:09 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2024 5:09 PM GMT
പേടിഎം പേയ്മെന്റ്സ് ബാങ്ക് എം.ഡി രാജിവെച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Paytm Payments Bank MD Resigns
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പേടിഎം പേയ്മെന്റ്സ് ബാങ്ക് എം.ഡിയും സി.ഇ.ഒയുമായ സുരീന്ദർ ചാവ് ല രാജിവെച്ചു. ആർ.ബി.ഐ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാത്തതിന് ബാങ്ക് നടപടി നേരിട്ടതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് രാജി. മാർച്ച് 15നുശേഷം നിക്ഷേപങ്ങൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നതും ഫാസ്ടാഗ് സേവനവും ആർ.ബി.ഐ വിലക്കിയിരുന്നു. വ്യക്തിപരമായ കാരണങ്ങളാൽ ചാവ് ല രാജി വെച്ചുവെന്നാണ് പേടിഎമ്മിന്റെ വിശദീകരണം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story