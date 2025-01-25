എം.ടിക്ക് പത്മവിഭൂഷൺ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
25 Jan 2025 9:14 PM IST
25 Jan 2025 9:26 PM IST
എം.ടിക്ക് പത്മവിഭൂഷൺtext_fields
News Summary - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri awards
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അന്തരിച്ച സാഹിത്യകാരൻ എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായർക്ക് രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ആദരം. മരണാനന്തര ബഹുമതിയായി പത്മവിഭൂഷൺ നൽകും.
ഡോ. ജോസ് ചാക്കോ പെരിയപ്പുറം, നടി ശോഭന, നടൻ അജിത്, പി.ആർ ശ്രീജേഷ് എന്നിവർക്ക് പത്മഭൂഷൺ ലഭിച്ചു.
ഐ.എം. വിജയനും കെ. ഓമനക്കുട്ടിയമ്മക്കും പത്മശ്രീയും ലഭിച്ചു.
