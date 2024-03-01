Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    ഒ​ഡി​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ
    ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​യു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി​യാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ഡി​ഷ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശ്രീ​ക​ണ്ഠ പാ​രി​ഡ (61) കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണു മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ന്ത്യ​ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ത്സ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: മ​ണി പാ​രി​ഡ. മ​ക​ൾ: ജ​റാ​ന പാ​രി​ഡ.

    TAGS:Obit NewsBengaluru NewsSreekanda
