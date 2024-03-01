Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 1 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT
ഒഡിഷ സ്വദേശി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Odisha native dies in Bangalore
ബംഗളൂരു: എച്ച്.എസ്.ആർ ലേഔട്ടിൽ മലയാളിയുടെ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ സെക്യൂരിറ്റിയായി ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്ന ഒഡിഷ സ്വദേശി ശ്രീകണ്ഠ പാരിഡ (61) കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണു മരിച്ചു. അന്ത്യകർമങ്ങൾ കെ.എം.സി.സി എച്ച്.എസ്.ആർ ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ വിത്സൻ ഗാർഡൻ ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ നടന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മണി പാരിഡ. മകൾ: ജറാന പാരിഡ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story