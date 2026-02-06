Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightനഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 10:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Feb 2026 10:04 PM IST

    നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കരുത്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കരുത്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ ഒറിജിനൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കുന്ന നഴ്സിങ് സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ നഴ്സിങ് കൗൺസിലിന് നിർദേശം നൽകിയതായി കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യ കുടുംബക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രി, ആന്റോ ആന്റണി എം.പിയെ അറിയിച്ചു.

    സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ തടഞ്ഞുവെക്കുന്നതിനെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് ജനുവരി 27ന് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച ഉത്തരവിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:nursing studentIndian Nursing Council
    News Summary - Nursing students' certificates should not be withheld
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X