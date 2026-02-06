നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കരുത്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 10:04 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Feb 2026 10:04 PM IST
നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കരുത്text_fields
News Summary - Nursing students' certificates should not be withheld
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ ഒറിജിനൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ പിടിച്ചുവെക്കുന്ന നഴ്സിങ് സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ നഴ്സിങ് കൗൺസിലിന് നിർദേശം നൽകിയതായി കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യ കുടുംബക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രി, ആന്റോ ആന്റണി എം.പിയെ അറിയിച്ചു.
സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾ തടഞ്ഞുവെക്കുന്നതിനെതിരെ കർശന നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് ജനുവരി 27ന് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച ഉത്തരവിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും മന്ത്രി അറിയിച്ചു.
