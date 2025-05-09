Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 May 2025 11:01 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 May 2025 11:01 PM IST
പാകിസ്താനെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്ന രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ഓഫർ ഇല്ല -ബുക്കിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾtext_fields
News Summary - No travel offers to countries that support Pakistan - booking platforms
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പാകിസ്താനെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്ന തുർക്കി, അസർബൈജാൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള പുതിയ യാത്ര ഓഫറുകൾ താൽക്കാലികമായി നിർത്തിവെക്കുന്നതായി വിവിധ ഓൺലൈൻ ബുക്കിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകൾ അറിയിച്ചു. ഇന്ത്യ-പാക് സംഘർഷം രൂക്ഷമാകുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് തീരുമാനം.
ഈ സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള അനിവാര്യമല്ലാത്ത യാത്രകൾ ഒഴിവാക്കണമെന്നും ഏജൻസികൾ ഉപഭോക്താക്കളോട് നിർദേശിച്ചു. ഈസ് മൈ ട്രിപ്, കോക്സ് ആൻഡ് കിങ്സ്, ട്രാവൽ അഡ്വൈസറി തുടങ്ങിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകളാണ് നിലപാട് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.
