Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    9 May 2025 11:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 May 2025 11:01 PM IST

    പാകിസ്താനെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്ന രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ഓഫർ ഇല്ല -ബുക്കിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമുകൾ

    പാകിസ്താനെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്ന രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്ക് യാത്ര ഓഫർ ഇല്ല -ബുക്കിങ് പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമുകൾ
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: പാ​കി​സ്താ​നെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന തു​ർ​ക്കി, അ​സ​ർ​ബൈ​ജാ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​തി​യ യാ​ത്ര ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ൾ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി വി​വി​ധ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ബു​ക്കി​ങ് പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​പാ​ക് സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​നം.

    ഈ ​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത യാ​ത്ര​ക​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളോ​ട് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു. ഈ​സ് മൈ ​ട്രി​പ്, കോ​ക്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് കി​ങ്സ്, ട്രാ​വ​ൽ അ​ഡ്വൈ​സ​റി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മു​ക​ളാ​ണ് നി​ല​പാ​ട് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

