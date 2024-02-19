Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 2:18 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2024 2:18 PM GMT

    പ്രേമചന്ദ്രൻ എം.പിയെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി അനുമോദിച്ചു

    nk premachandran mp Droupadi Murmu
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ലോക്സഭയിലെ മികച്ച പാർലമെന്റേറിയനുള്ള സൻസദ് മഹാരത്ന അവാർഡ് ജേതാവായ എൻ.കെ പ്രേമചന്ദ്രൻ എം.പിയെ രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനിൽ അനുമോദിച്ചു. ന്യൂഡൽഹി ന്യൂ മഹാരാഷ്ട്രാ സദനിൽ ചേർന്ന പ്രൗഢ ഗംഭീരമായ അവാർഡ് ദാന ചടങ്ങിനുശേഷമായിരുന്നു അനുമോദനം.

    അവാർഡ് ജേതാക്കൾക്ക് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ഭവനിൽ ചായ സൽക്കാരവും അനുമോദന ചടങ്ങും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. തുടർന്ന് ഉപരാഷ്ട്രപതിയുടെ വസതിയിലും ചായ സൽക്കാരവും അനുമോദനവും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

