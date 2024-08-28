എൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദ് എം.പിയുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ വിധി പറയാൻ മാറ്റി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT
എൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദ് എം.പിയുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ വിധി പറയാൻ മാറ്റിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - NIA opposes Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea, court to pass order on September 4
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജമ്മു-കശ്മീരിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ലോക്സഭാംഗം എൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദിന്റെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ ഡൽഹി കോടതി വിധി പറയാൻ മാറ്റി. തീവ്രവാദത്തിന് ധനസഹായം നൽകിയെന്ന കേസിൽ 2019ൽ ദേശീയ അന്വേഷണ ഏജൻസി (എൻ.ഐ.എ) അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്ത അദ്ദേഹം തിഹാർ ജയിലിലാണ്. സെപ്റ്റംബർ നാലിന് വിധിയുണ്ടായേക്കും.
ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷയിൽ അഡീഷനൽ സെഷൻസ് ജഡ്ജി ചന്ദർജിത്ത് സിങ് രഹസ്യമായാണ് വാദം കേട്ടത്. ബാരാമുല്ല മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ നിന്ന് ജയിച്ച റാഷിദിന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യാൻ കോടതി ജൂലൈ അഞ്ചിന് കസ്റ്റഡി പരോൾ അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story