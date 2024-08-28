Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഎൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദ്...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 6:06 PM GMT

    എൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദ് എം.പിയുടെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ വിധി പറയാൻ മാറ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    engineer rashid
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ജ​മ്മു-​ക​ശ്മീ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാം​ഗം എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന്റെ ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി പ​റ​യാ​ൻ മാ​റ്റി. തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ന് ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ 2019ൽ ​ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി (എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​എ) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്ചെ​യ്ത അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം തി​ഹാ​ർ ജ​യി​ലി​ലാ​ണ്. സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ നാ​ലി​ന് വി​ധി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യേ​ക്കും.

    ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ജ​ഡ്ജി ച​ന്ദ​ർ​ജി​ത്ത് സി​ങ് ര​ഹ​സ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് വാ​ദം കേ​ട്ട​ത്. ബാ​രാ​മു​ല്ല മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ച റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന് സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ കോ​ട​തി ജൂ​ലൈ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി പ​രോ​ൾ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:NIAEngineer Rashid
    News Summary - NIA opposes Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea, court to pass order on September 4
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick